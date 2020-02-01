Relegation-threatened Watford have taken the lead over Everton thanks to Adam Masina’s first goal for the club.

Just ten minutes into the game, the Moroccan-born defender finished smartly from a difficult angle.

Delicious football. ? Watford delight with a well-worked goal and a first club goal for Adam Masina.#WATEVE #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/gMEkBgdHo8 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 1, 2020

Video courtesy of DAZN.

The goal is a continuation of the Blues’ defensive woes, as in their last outing they threw two points away by conceding two goals late in injury time to Newcastle’s Florian Lejeune to turn a 2-0 lead into a 2-2 draw.

Nigel Pearson took over the reigns at Watford in December, and the Hornets have looked a side reborn since the new manager’s arrival.

In their last seven outings in the Premier League, the side placing second-bottom in the league have won four and drawn two games, only failing to get a result against Aston Villa on January 21.