Ahead of the Madrid derby in La Liga, the Spanish giants held a touching minute’s silence to mark the memory of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last week.

The news stunned not only the world of basketball, but the entire world of sports, as Bryant’s talent and status transcended the sport he became famous for.

Real Madrid held a minute’s silence in memory of Kobe Bryant prior to their match vs. Atletico Madrid ? (via @ESbeINSPORTS)pic.twitter.com/jc24yqg9UR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 1, 2020

Video courtesy of Bein Sports

Hala Madrid, and May you, once again, Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the 7 other victims! ???? pic.twitter.com/asJiy5Usun — 8?24? (@ViniJrMadrid7) February 1, 2020

The team also held a minute’s silence during their training session during the week too, ahead of their cup clash away to Real Zaragoza, which they won 0-4.

Los Blancos are looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table, after opening up a 3-point gap last week with their win over Valladolid coupled with Barcelona’s defeat at Valencia.