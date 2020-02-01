Video: Neymar pays fresh tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of PSG game

Neymar has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant once more ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Montpellier on Saturday evening.

The tragic passing of the global superstar last month impacted countless fans and athletes around the world, and this isn’t the first time that Neymar has shown his love for the former NBA player.

SEE MORE: Video: Neymar dedicates goal celebration to Kobe Bryant

The Brazilian ace dedicated his goal to Bryant last week, and to his credit, it’s clearly not something that he is going to show respect for just a week and forget, as he was seen paying another tribute this weekend.

As seen in the video below, Neymar wore a personalised PSG shirt with Bryant and his famous No.24 jersey number on, and so clearly he meant a lot to the Brazilian for him to continue to show his love.

It comes just hours after Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho also dedicated a goal to Bryant, as the tributes and support continue to flood in from all over the world.