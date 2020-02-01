In what’s amounting to a must-win game for West Ham against Brighton at the London Stadium, Robert Snodgrass has put daylight between the Hammers and their opponents.

Having already supplied the free-kick assist in the first-half for Issa Diop to open the scoring, Snodgrass scored two of his own in the 45th and 57th minutes, the latter an absolute beauty.

Angelo Ogbonna’s own goal might’ve proved problematic for David Moyes’ side, particularly given the toxic atmosphere around the club at present, but Snodgrass calmed the nerves once more as the hosts look to see out the game against their bogey side.