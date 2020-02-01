Video: What Frank Lampard said about decision to drop Kepa in Chelsea clash with Leicester City

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has explained his decision to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for their encounter with Leicester City on Saturday.

The Spaniard was rested for the FA Cup clash with Hull City last time out, but Willy Caballero has kept his place in the starting XI this weekend for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

In turn, it is a decision that will naturally raise eyebrows given Kepa has been a permanent fixture in the line-up so far this season, but his form and shot-stopping stats haven’t been particularly impressive to date.

Perhaps with that in mind, Lampard has opted to stick with Caballero on Saturday for what will be a tough meeting with the Foxes, and as seen in the video below, he has explained his decision in his pre-match interview with BT Sport.

The Chelsea boss was keen to stress that he trusts both of his goalkeepers and it wasn’t a decision that he took lightly, but he felt as though the Argentine shot-stopper was the right man for this particular game, hence the decision to keep him in.

Time will tell whether or not there is an extended spell on the sidelines for Kepa, but for this weekend at least, he’ll have to make himself comfortable on the bench and watch on as Caballero looks to try and cement his place in the line-up.