In an incredible end to the first half at Vicarage Road, Everton’s Yerry Mina scored an injury-time double to wipe out Watford’s two-goal lead.

Adam Masina had opened the scoring for the Hornets with his first goal for the club on 10 minutes, and once Roberto Pereyra had added another three minutes from half-time, it already looked to be a long way back for the Toffees.

The Colombian prodded home his first in the 46th minute of the half, before rising highest from a corner to head in his second in a stunning turnaround for the visitors.

Time will tell if Watford can regroup over the half-time break and bounce back after such a setback…

El hombre definitivo, el goleador de Colombia en el mundial.