Every football fan knows that when the transfer window comes around, and particularly on deadline day, unless their club has specifically ruled out incomings and outgoings, they are going to be linked with players.

Some of the rumours have legs, others are just fanciful captures whilst some deals do eventually get done.

Regardless of whether it was a good or bad window for Manchester United, they did manage to get three deals over the line; Odion Ighalo on loan, Bruno Fernandes for £68m from Sporting Lisbon and Nathan Bishop from Southend.

Incredibly, from the beginning of November until the window closed on January 31, the Red Devils were actually linked with 113 players.

Just how close any of them were to actually putting pen to paper, only they and the clubs involved will know, and it certainly puts the work that goes on behind the scenes into perspective.

A list of the 113 players was put together by The Athletic and published by the Mirror, and it was populated by two goalkeepers, 21 defenders, 45 midfielders and 45 strikers.

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop (Southend United), Brad Young (Hartlepool)

Defenders: Logan Pye (Sunderland), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Marash Kumbulla (Verona), Samuel Umtiti ( Barcelona), Issa Diop ( West Ham United), Ben White (Leeds United), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Ricardo Pereira ( Leicester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Toby Alderweireld ( Tottenham Hotspur), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Jean-Clair Todibo (Barcelona), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Valentin Antov (CSKA Sofia), Merih Demiral ( Juventus), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid), Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Midfielders: Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe (Paris-Saint Germain), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Efrain Morales (Atlanta United), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Toni Kroos ( Real Madrid), Sean Longstaff ( Newcastle United), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Agustin Almendra (Boca Juniors), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona), Dejan Kulusevski (Atalanta), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), James Maddison (Leicester City), Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Emre Can (Juventus), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur), Dwight McNeil ( Burnley), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Sander Berge (Genk)

Forwards: Maxi Gomez (Valencia), Jean-Kevin Augustin (RB Leipzig), Islam Slimani (Leicester City), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors), Fernando Llorente (Napoli), Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan), Wayne Rooney (Derby County), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Dominic Calvert-Lewin ( Everton), Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur), Luka Jovic (Real Madrid), Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahce), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Everton), Mathis Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg), Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Edin Dzeko (Roma), Danny Loader (Reading), Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Jovan Malcolm (West Bromwich Albion), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Wilfried Zaha ( Crystal Palace), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Moussa Dembele (Lyon), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Salomon Rondon (Dalian Yifang), Olivier Giroud ( Chelsea), Josh King ( Bournemouth), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Adolfo Gaich (San Lorenzo), Danny Ings ( Southampton), Odion Ihgalo (Shanghai Shenhua).