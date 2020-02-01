‘Why is Pereira here’ – These Man United fans react to Solskjaer’s lineup vs Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United side that faced rivals City ahead of this evening’s clash against Wolves.

None of United’s defensive line has been changed and it looks as though the Red Devils have reverted to a traditional back-four after experimenting with other formations recently.

Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata come into the side for Nemanja Matic and Brandon Williams. United fans will love to see that new signing Bruno Fernandes is starting in Jesse Lingard’s place.

In the final third the other change sees Dan James back in the lineup for Mason Greenwood.

This teamsheet could suggest that James and Fernandes will be acting as wingers, with Mata playing in a no.10 role behind Anthony Martial.

Many of the players in this team have been used in various roles this season, so it’s hard to determine where they’ll be playing exactly until kick-off.

Check out the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some United supporters reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

The only issue I have with the United Line-up is Andreas Pereira?#MUNWOL — Paul Mogbolu (@Iammisterpaul) February 1, 2020

Still managed to shoehorn Andreas Pereira into the starting lineup ??? #MUFC — Jake Fowles (@JakeFowles) February 1, 2020

Why’s Andreas Pereira starting ahead of Greenwood? — Kaizer Chiefs: 14-3-2/Larry David is the ? (@tondizoro) February 1, 2020

How is Andreas still starting games? Ole is braindead! — Sebastian (@narutonipah) February 1, 2020

Why is Pereira here — Sam. (@kyalosamuel411) February 1, 2020

BACK 4 YESSSSSS — ? (@UtdHarryy) February 1, 2020

BRUNO STARTS OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG TEARS IN MY EYESSSSSSSSSS — Zach™ (@mufczach) February 1, 2020

OH MY DAYS BRUNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) February 1, 2020

Versatile midfielder Andreas Pereira seems to be receiving quite a bit of criticism, should the Brazilian be dropped in the future?

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Fernandes this evening, can the Portuguese playmaker inspire a victory for the Red Devils on his debut?

Solskjaer’s side have the chance to cut their gap behind rivals Chelsea to four points with a victory tonight, Wolves are also emerging as contenders for a surprise Champions League spot – they’ll be no pushovers.

With United level on points with Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, a win tonight would be massive for the Red Devils.