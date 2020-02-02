Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian looks set for a summer transfer window move to Barcelona once his contract expires.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Catalan giants Barcelona want to secure Willian’s services and have made contact with the player regarding a deal.

It was thought that Willian would extend his contract with Chelsea at the end of the season. However, as per the latest reports, Willian wants to leave west London to move to Barcelona in the summer.

Willian’s contract with Chelsea runs out on June 30th 2020 and although they tried to renew the Brazilian’s contract, it seems these attempts have not been successful, with the club now resigned to losing him in the summer, according to Marca.

Willian has been crucial for Chelsea this season and has scored five goals and notched up five assists for the Blues including a brace against Tottenham in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old could slot in on either flank for Barcelona and his dribbling ability could help in creating space for the La Liga giants in tight games next season.

Barcelona tried to sign Willian in the January transfer window, but Frank Lampard didn’t sanction the move because of his depleted squad and lack of activity in the window, according to Marca.

Willian remains firmly in Lampard’s plans for this season but it looks like these final few months will be his farewell to Stamford Bridge after a hugely successful seven years at Chelsea.