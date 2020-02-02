Arsenal have set an unwanted new club record after drawing 0-0 away to Burnley in a drab affair in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

This result makes it 13 draws in the league for the Gunners this season, a new record for them, according to football.london’s James Benge…

Draw number 13 of the season for Arsenal, the most they've ever had in a 38 game league campaign. Very impressive for the most part in defence but some poor individual displays in attack. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 2, 2020

Arsenal were poor again this afternoon, with new manager Mikel Arteta not really having the desired impact at the Emirates Stadium just yet.

The Spaniard has certainly made some improvements to the style of play since replacing Unai Emery, who must of course also share the blame for this extremely high number of draws.

Arteta will need time after inheriting a pretty poor squad at Arsenal, in what is an extremely big challenge in his first job in football management.

Arsenal fans, however, won’t be too patient with their rookie manager if this is all they can muster up in away games against teams like Burnley.

The Gunners notably drew 12 games in their Invincibles season of 2003/04, but of course they won the other 26.

This far more mediocre version is not likely to set pulses racing in quite the same way…