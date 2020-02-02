Many Arsenal fans seem unconvinced by some big selection calls from manager Mikel Arteta for today’s game against Burnley.

There’s no place in the first XI for summer signing Nicolas Pepe, who has certainly not had the most convincing first season in the Premier League.

Still, it seems some fans would still have liked to see Pepe in the starting line up over Alexandre Lacazette, who hasn’t had a particularly consistent campaign either.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Mesut Ozil also feature in the attack, but some Gooners aren’t so sure Ozil deserves to be starting.

All in all, it looks a strong enough team for Arsenal to get the three points today, but it is a concern for the club that they don’t currently have an obvious first-choice XI to start most games.

Unai Emery rotated heavily in his time at the Emirates Stadium and it didn’t work out too well for him, but in fairness that may be down to the poor quality throughout this squad.

Here’s how Arsenal fans are reacting to Arteta’s selection choices today…

No Pepe? No Torreira? Arteta what you thinking? Well all the best guys!! #COYG https://t.co/uSHWbDRZpC — Golden Golden (@Goldberg4000) February 2, 2020

Arteta dropped Pepe?? — • (@ThuggerHomie23) February 2, 2020

Arteta needs to drop Ozil, and start Auba Laca Pepe and Martinelli — Vikesh Parmar (@VikeshParmar1) February 2, 2020

Think Arteta has been brilliant but dropping Pépé to make sure Laca gets in the squad for me is just wrong. — Roland Deschain (@CSFDean) February 2, 2020

Not really feeling this line up but let’s see what Arteta has planned. I trust him fully but questions will be asked because that front 4 lacks a lot of profiles — SVR Pepe ?? (@SVNdombele) February 2, 2020

Why did you drop Pepe? ? — ~ (@arteta_army) February 2, 2020

Why are we starting Ozil and Guendouzi in midfield away to Burnley?????? pic.twitter.com/Z24mrcPWh3 — IG: _Woodee (@topeedo) February 2, 2020

Loooool, wtf? We will loose this game for sure. Why’s Ozil starting over Willock? And why’s Laca starting over eddie. Hope fully Ozil and laca get sold ASAP. https://t.co/M7mKMVZTCh — NketiahSquad (@NketiahSquad) February 2, 2020

Why is ozil still getting played when Pepe gets dropped, his performances have not been amazing but he's certainly better than ozil that's for sure. Our best midfielder gets dropped for a player who can't behave himself and mustafi is playing over papa for some reason. — Sam (@samj267) February 2, 2020

I have no idea why Ozil is the starting lineup? Has done nothing to warrant a place and has become a liability. Now ponderous in possession and slows our overall game down. I hope I’m wrong today and he has a great game. #BURARS — Martin Patrick Egan (@LFASoccerSchool) February 2, 2020