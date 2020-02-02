Menu

These Arsenal fans debate big selection calls from Mikel Arteta against Burnley

Arsenal FC
Many Arsenal fans seem unconvinced by some big selection calls from manager Mikel Arteta for today’s game against Burnley.

There’s no place in the first XI for summer signing Nicolas Pepe, who has certainly not had the most convincing first season in the Premier League.

Still, it seems some fans would still have liked to see Pepe in the starting line up over Alexandre Lacazette, who hasn’t had a particularly consistent campaign either.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Mesut Ozil also feature in the attack, but some Gooners aren’t so sure Ozil deserves to be starting.

All in all, it looks a strong enough team for Arsenal to get the three points today, but it is a concern for the club that they don’t currently have an obvious first-choice XI to start most games.

Unai Emery rotated heavily in his time at the Emirates Stadium and it didn’t work out too well for him, but in fairness that may be down to the poor quality throughout this squad.

Here’s how Arsenal fans are reacting to Arteta’s selection choices today…

