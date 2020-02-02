Menu

“Like playing with 10 men” – Arsenal star receives heavy criticism from these fans after first half showing at Burnley

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is the target of many fans’ anger at half time in today’s game away to Burnley.

The Frenchman isn’t having the most convincing season and it’s not entirely clear why manager Mikel Arteta has continued to place his trust in him based on recent form.

Still, Lacazette remains in the first XI and has done his best out there at Turf Moor today, but it’s clear Gooners want a change at half time.

Arsenal have Nicolas Pepe on the bench and have shifted in-form youngster Gabriel Martinelli out wide when he probably looks best suited to playing centrally like Lacazette.

So, in short, Arteta has options to improve things in the second half after a dire opening 45 minutes in which few chances were created by either side.

Arsenal need to be doing better against opponents like this if they’re going to stand any chance of getting back into the running for a European place, and here’s what these fans want to change in the second period…

