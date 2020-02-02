Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is the target of many fans’ anger at half time in today’s game away to Burnley.

The Frenchman isn’t having the most convincing season and it’s not entirely clear why manager Mikel Arteta has continued to place his trust in him based on recent form.

Still, Lacazette remains in the first XI and has done his best out there at Turf Moor today, but it’s clear Gooners want a change at half time.

Arsenal have Nicolas Pepe on the bench and have shifted in-form youngster Gabriel Martinelli out wide when he probably looks best suited to playing centrally like Lacazette.

So, in short, Arteta has options to improve things in the second half after a dire opening 45 minutes in which few chances were created by either side.

Arsenal need to be doing better against opponents like this if they’re going to stand any chance of getting back into the running for a European place, and here’s what these fans want to change in the second period…

Arteta got it wrong here. Need to drop Laca — sofwan (@SofwanAhmed) February 2, 2020

Arteta has got it wrong upfront today. Broke up the martinelli Saka partnership and put Auba out wide. Playing Laca is like playing with 10 men. Changes need at half time. — Matt (@Arsenal_Fan_No1) February 2, 2020

We didn’t sell Laca in the winter and now that’s probably gonna he another 20M off his value by June. Really need to bin him and Auba while it’s profitable. — . (@afctosiV2) February 2, 2020

This isn’t poor form anymore. Lacazette just isn’t very good. Playing him at CF away from home is like having ten men ?? — Elvis (@EJPSarriesAFC) February 2, 2020

How about take laca off and bring pepe. https://t.co/TwZ1sHoohS — Linkz (@linkomeiza) February 2, 2020

Laca off.

Auba up top.

Pepe on the right.

Martinelli on the left. — L ane (@FtblLane_) February 2, 2020

Lacazette has been particularly poor today. This, honestly, has to be his last chance to impress which he has all but done in that 1st half. His presence is making Auba and Martinelli not to play in their favourite positions so he better vindicate his selection. #BURARS — Kinyanjui David (@Nyaassh_) February 2, 2020

laca needs to come off rn — KOBE? (@AfzzzA1) February 2, 2020

Laca is a good player, he just isn’t good enough to be pushing auba to the wing and martinelli to the right — ??Demi ?? (@demi_v) February 2, 2020