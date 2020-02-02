Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a desperate and bizarre excuse for the Gunners’ draw against Burnley today.

Arsenal and Burnley drew 0-0 at Turf Moor in a game where they started brightly but were put on the back foot by the home side.

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez spectacularly hit the bar from close range and the ball cannoned off the woodwork, bounced on the line and ended up with the goal not being given for Burnley.

As seen in the video below, speaking after the game, Arteta complained about the Burnley pitch having grass that was ‘very long’ and not having any water in it.

"The grass was long" ? "They didn't put any water on it!" ? Mikel Arteta makes bizarre excuse for @Arsenal's failure to win at Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/5BbAAaIbb4 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 2, 2020

Arsenal have won only six games in the Premier League all season and sit in 10th position in the table. Arteta has made a decent start to life as manager but will surely know his side should’ve done better today.

Arsenal fans will certainly not take too kindly to complaints about the length of the grass after some quiet performances from players who are surely capable of much better.