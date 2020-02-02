Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang messes up great chance for Arsenal against Burnley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a superb chance to put Arsenal into the lead away to Burnley this afternoon.

Watch below as the Gabon international is put through by a clever long-ball from David Luiz, only to completely lose his footing and fluff what looked an easy finish for a player of his calibre.

What. A. Chance! Aubameyang is clear of the Burnley defence… ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

Aubameyang has long been one of the most clinical finishers in the game, and he’s put away big chances like this so many times in his career.

We’re not quite sure what went wrong for him here, but Gunners fans will hope he can dust himself down and come back stronger as this game progresses.