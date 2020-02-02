Menu

Video: Steven Bergwijn fires in brilliant debut goal for Tottenham against Manchester City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Steven Bergwijn has announced himself at Tottenham in stunning style with a brilliant goal on his debut against Manchester City.

Watch below as the 22-year-old Dutchman, a January signing from PSV, rifles in a quality finish to make it 1-0 against City in today’s big Premier League clash.

Bergwijn shone in his time at PSV, but the English top flight looked a big step up from the Eredivisie for this young forward.

Still, he’s settled instantly with what could end up being the winner against last season’s Premier League champions.

