Bruno Fernandes could not help Manchester United to a victory in his first game for the club against Wolves on Saturday.

The January signing from Sporting Lisbon showed, however, that he is already a much-needed confident and vocal figure in this side as he was spotted giving tactical advice to Daniel James.

Watch the video below as fans notice Fernandes making an effort to advise James on his running and positioning…

Bruno Fernandes is an alpha midfielder as he brings everyone onto his wavelength and works at his own pace. Here, he is guiding James to make forward runs and he did likewise with AWB. In the first half he was guiding our press, too.pic.twitter.com/a4vWJfW1cN — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 2, 2020

The Portugal international was talked up as a real leader by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upon his arrival, and it seems there’s really something to it.

United fans will hope to see more of this – plus goals, assists and, you know, wins – in the months to come.