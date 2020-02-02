Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones.

The 19-year-old has made a total of 23 appearances this season so far, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists. He has featured in six matches for Liverpool’s senior team, netting twice in FA Cup matches against Everton and Shrewsbury Town.

According to the Sun, Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Jones on loan for next season. Jones is among the most promising young talents in Liverpool but it will be very difficult for him to find first-team opportunities in any other matches except the Cup fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers are currently tenth in the Championship table with 44 points, six behind sixth-placed Bristol City. Tony Mowbray’s side still have a chance of reaching the play-offs but if they’re unable to do so this season, they will be aiming for promotion in 2020/21 and the addition of Jones could help their cause.

The 19-year-old would find more first-team opportunities here which would help his development. Loan spells at Championship clubs have been pretty useful to the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount who are currently regular starters. It could also do the same for Jones.