Video: Lionel Messi with one of the assists of the season for Ansu Fati as Barcelona wonderkid scores vs Levante

Lionel Messi produced a world class assist with this through-ball to put Ansu Fati through for a beautifully crafted goal for Barcelona against Levante.

Watch below as the Argentine maestro takes a little break from scoring himself to become a playmaking genius instead, setting up Fati with his telepathic vision and perfect execution of the pass.

ASSIST OF THE SEASON FROM MESSI TO ANSU FATI pic.twitter.com/12SF91MprL — Ryan (@LioneI10l) February 2, 2020

Messi remains an absolute joy to watch for Barcelona, with the 32-year-old showing no signs of slowing down in the latter years of his career.

Fati also finishes well, showing what an outstanding young talent he is – something Barca will no doubt need in the next few years if Messi does ever start to show any sign of decline in his mid-30s.