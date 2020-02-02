Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heaped praise on Roberto Firmino, claiming that the Brazilian international is a joy to play with.

The 28-year-old produced a fine performance against Southampton yesterday, providing three assists as Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield.

SEE MORE: “Player of the season, definitely”- BBC Pundit hails Liverpool star

Oxlade-Chamberlain who scored the opening goal yesterday, lavished praised on Firmino for his impact on the team. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the England international said: “It becomes a little bit normal when you play with that guy. That’s the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He’s such a joy to play with and to feed off. He’s always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He’s a top man and we all love him.”

Firmino has done pretty well for Liverpool this season so far, amassing ten goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. His goal tally has not been the best for a centre-forward but his contribution to the Reds’ attack has been quite impressive. Firmino will be needed to be at his best if Liverpool are to win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Firmino will most likely be rested for Tuesday’s FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town but will be back for the Reds’ first match following the winter break which is against Norwich City at Carrow Road.