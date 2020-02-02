Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez missed a great chance against Arsenal late on in today’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Just watch below as the ball falls to Rodriguez in a great position, only for him to smack his effort against the bar from close range.

This was a huge let-off for Arsenal, who have really not been at it today in perhaps their worst performance since new manager Mikel Arteta came in.

Rodriguez should really have punished them here, but will be left ruing a bad miss from one of the easiest chances he’s likely to get all season.