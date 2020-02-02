Kansas City Chiefs take on San Francisco 49ers in the Superbowl this evening live from Miami.

If you want to watch Kansas v San Francisco in the Superbowl, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Live Stream

What Time does the Superbowl start?

The match starts at 23:30 (GMT) on Sunday 2nd February January 2020.

Where is the Superbowl being played?

The match is being played at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will play host to the Super Bowl 2020 as Kansas City Chiefs take on San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. And it’s set to be a thriller.

Chiefs, with their explosive offence and improving defence, beat Tennessee Titans in the play off semi finals despite losing the first quarter 7-10.

Meanwhile the 49ers dispatched the Green Bay Packers 37-20 after racing into a 20 point lead after the second quarter and they’re 23/20 to be leading at the half way point.

Many pundits see this as a game that could go either way and that’s certainly reflected in the outright betting.

Kansas City Chiefs are currently available at 4/5 while the 49ers are slight outsiders at 11/10.

That’s despite winning four of their last five encounters with the Chiefs, with their most recent win coming in the 2019 pre-season courtesy of a 17-27 victory. It’s 21/10 for the 49ers to win by a margin of 1-10 points.

While the outright betting for the match is tight, the MVP market could provide some punters with value.

Especially with no stand out player on either side. In close games it’s typically the quarter back from the winning side who bags the prize which is why Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jimmy Garoppolo head the betting at 11/10 and 5/2 respectively.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert could provide some value at 17/2 for the MVP while Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is a decent looking 18/1.

With little to separate the two sides the first score could be critical for how the rest of the game pans out and Damian Williams of the Chiefs is the current 13/2 favourite to score the first touch down.

Good luck to those doing an all nighters for this one, I hope work on Monday isn’t too bad.

