Kyle Walker dumped by the mum of his three kids following fling with reality TV star

Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker has been dumped by his wife Annie Kilner, who is the mother of his three children, according to reports in the Daily Star.

As per the reports in the Daily Star, this time around model Annie Kilner has told friends that she has dumped Walker for good.

Walker has currently moved out of his £3.5million home in Prestbury and is staying in a rented flat according to the England international’s friends.

Kilner who has appeared in the reality TV Show The Real Housewives Of Cheshire has reportedly dumped Walker after discovering that he had a fling with reality TV star Laura Brown, according to the Daily Star.

The model has confirmed that she has ended her decade long relationship with Kyle Walker and despite attempts to patch things up with the Manchester City defender, she has ultimately decided to end their relationship.

Annie has three sons with Walker and took to Instagram to change her bio to “Single mummy to my 3 angels”.

A source close to the couple revealed, “They’ve tried ­really hard but they just couldn’t make it work. The cheating issue was just too big and they have gone their separate ways.”