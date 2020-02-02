Manchester City favourites to pile misery onto Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

Manchester City look the favourites to pile the misery onto struggling Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Spurs host City at their ground for the first time since the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final victory back in April, and it’s surreal how much things have changed for the north London side in that time.

Tottenham held on to scrape through on away goals in the second leg of that tie at the Etihad Stadium, and got past Ajax in similarly thrilling fashion in the semi-finals to reach their first ever final in the competition in their history.

This would turn out to be Mauricio Pochettino’s last real hurrah as Spurs boss, with a poor start to this season seeing him axed by the club in November.

Mourinho looked a risky appointment in his place, and it’s fair to say this decision to embark on a major change in direction is yet to bear fruit for THFC.

After taking charge of 17 matches so far, the Portuguese has just the eight wins, four draws and five defeats to his name.

Don’t take our word for it, you can find the best sport betting site by checking all the reviews here, but we wouldn’t bet on Mourinho standing much of a chance of getting one over his old nemesis Pep Guardiola today.

Yes, City may well be out of the Premier League title race already and have little to play for today, but Guardiola’s side look back to their best after a mini blip midway through the season.

MCFC are on a run of seven wins from their last nine, with the only defeat in that run being the 1-0 home loss to Manchester United in midweek, which was of course inconsequential anyway as they went through 3-2 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

City’s focus may well be on winning the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, but Guardiola will also know the importance of strong league form to keep his side focused.

And while Liverpool have a huge lead at the top of the table, City will surely be keen to keep the pressure on in case of any slip-up, purely down to the fact that there’s still so much time left until the end of the season.

Mourinho and Guardiola used to play out some intriguing encounters in the past, but we can’t see this being one of them, with the former Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss simply not what he was at this level.

We think that’s sure to show by the time the full time whistle blows today: Prediction: Tottenham 0-3 Man City.