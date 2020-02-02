Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly Manchester United’s top transfer target in the summer.

One of the best defenders in the world at present, the Senegal international has been in fine form for Napoli although an injury has sidelined for a while this season.

According to the Daily Star, Koulibaly is United’s top transfer target in the summer and could cost £90 million. This report also claims that PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in signing the 28-year-old as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to make Koulibaly the highest-paid at the club in order to land him and the centre-back is open to the idea of playing in England as well.

It won’t be much of a surprise if the Senegal defender leaves Napoli for another club at some point in his career and Manchester United would benefit immensely if he joins them. The Red Devils need some reinforcements in order to be a contender for major silverware and Koulibaly’s addition would bolster their defence.

Provided the 28-year-old signs for Solskjaer’s side, there’s a good chance Victor Lindelof will have to settle for a place on the bench.