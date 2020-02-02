Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho’s HILARIOUS reaction to assistant reminding him about Raheem Sterling yellow card

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho was at his brilliant best in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Portuguese masterminded another win over his old nemesis Pep Guardiola, but not without a lot of struggle along the way.

MORE: Steven Bergwijn debut goal for Tottenham vs Man City

Watch below as Mourinho and his assistant give a hilarious response to realising Raheem Sterling is already on a yellow card after diving in the penalty area…

More Stories / Latest News

As pundit Ian Wright can be heard saying in the video clip above, Mourinho goes from zero to ten in seconds, rushing over to have very strong words with the match officials.

Sterling stayed on the pitch, but it didn’t matter in the end as Spurs enjoyed an important 2-0 win thanks to goals from January signing Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Raheem Sterling