Video: Jose Mourinho’s HILARIOUS reaction to assistant reminding him about Raheem Sterling yellow card

Jose Mourinho was at his brilliant best in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Portuguese masterminded another win over his old nemesis Pep Guardiola, but not without a lot of struggle along the way.

Watch below as Mourinho and his assistant give a hilarious response to realising Raheem Sterling is already on a yellow card after diving in the penalty area…

Buenísimo ? 1? El VAR no da penalti sobre Sterling y Mourinho se sienta

2? Su asistente le recuerda que Sterling ya tiene una amarilla, sería expulsión por el piscinazo

3? Reacción inmediata: sale corriendo a protestarpic.twitter.com/tUCLP9Xobs — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) February 2, 2020

As pundit Ian Wright can be heard saying in the video clip above, Mourinho goes from zero to ten in seconds, rushing over to have very strong words with the match officials.

Sterling stayed on the pitch, but it didn’t matter in the end as Spurs enjoyed an important 2-0 win thanks to goals from January signing Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min.