“Speak French my a**!” – Neymar in tunnel row after being booked for showboating

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was understandably upset after being booked for showboating in PSG’s 5-0 trashing of Montpellier and took to the tunnel to express his anger.

After attempting a rainbow flick near the corner flag, the referee booked Neymar for showboating.

After the game, as the players headed into the tunnel, Neymar confronted the referee saying that he was simply playing football.

As seen in the video, Neymar was captured on camera saying, “I play football and this man gives me a yellow card.”

This happened yesterday in the PSG tunnel after the referee booked Neymar for showboating. Neymar: "I play football and this man gives me a yellow card." Referee: "Speak french. Speak french." Neymar: "Speak french my ass." ???? pic.twitter.com/DOnIuGR1yQ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

When the referee asked Neymar to speak in French, the Brazilian forward responded scornfully and angrily cursing in French.

Paris Saint-Germain lead the Ligue 1 table by 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.