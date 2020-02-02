Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in Australian Open Tennis Final with the match taking place at early this morning.

If you want to watch Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem, here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem Live Stream

What Time does the Australian Open Final play start?

The match starts at 08:30 (GMT) on Sunday 2nd February January 2020.

Where is Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem being played?

The match is being played at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Dominic Thiem In Sunday’s Australian Open Final.

The number two seed has been unplayable at times, maintaining his sensational form down under which has seen him lose just three games in the last 10 Australian Opens.

Victory on Sunday will be his 17th major and record-extending 8th title at Melbourne Park. Which is ridiculous to say the least.

Djokovic has lost just one set on his was to the final and that was in the opening round. The Serbian is 6/4 to win 3-0 on Sunday.

Like he has all tournament Djokovic dispatched the great Roger Federer with absolute ease in the semi finals. After winning the opening set on a tie break – its 1/2 for there to be a tie break in the final – the Serb won the following two sets 6-4 6-3 to reach yet another major final.

But if there’s one man who can topple Djokovic, then it’s Austrian Dominic Thiem. The fifth seed ended 2019 with back to back wins over Djokovic which will give him lots of confidence as he bids to win his first grand slam major.

There was just one set in both of those victories and it’s 17/2 for Thiem to win 3-2.

It took Thiem over four hours to beat Nadal in the quarter finals on Wednesday and it looked as though the Austrian was short on energy during his semi final win against seventh seed Zverev a few days later.

A similar performance against Djokovic and there’ll only be one winner.

Djokovic is as short as 2/7 in places to claim another Australian Open title while Thiem is available at 17/5 to finally get his hands on a major title.

