Odion Ighalo breaks silence on Manchester United transfer

Odion Ighalo has spoken out following his loan transfer to Manchester United on deadline day.

The former Watford striker successfully completed a last-minute move from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and landed in Manchester earlier this morning.

The deal sees Ighalo joining United on loan until the end of the season and the Nigerian striker was upbeat about his move while speaking to the media.

As quoted by the Sun, Ighalo said: “It’s been crazy. I’m obviously happy to be in Manchester. This is a great opportunity for me.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I’ve followed and dreamt about Manchester United a lot.

“I’m grateful to God and my agent and to the coach that gave me this opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be here to work hard with the team and finish the season very well.”

The 30-year-old will likely be in contention to start for the Red Devils sooner than expected with Marcus Rashford currently out with what is expected to be a long-term injury.

Man Utd currently sit in 6th in the Premier League table following a 0-0 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday and will look to Ighalo to bring in the needed impetus upfront in their upcoming fixtures.

United play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next and all eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team selection ahead of that crunch fixture.