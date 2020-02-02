Pep Guardiola believes that his era at Manchester City will be regarded as a “failure” if he doesn’t manage to win the Champions League with the Sky Blues.

The City boss has already won two Premier League titles with record totals, amassing 198 points over his title-winning campaigns, but those feats look like they could be broken by Liverpool’s incredible form this season.

On top of this, he won an unprecedented domestic treble last year, picking up the league title, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Regardless, having spent over 762.3 million euros during his time at City – according to Marca – the Catalan coach is quoted by the BBC as saying: “Last year was an extraordinary one for us but people say, ‘but you didn’t win the Champions League'”.

City’s hopes at European glory were dashed in dramatic circumstances last season, as a would-be last minute Raheem Sterling goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

Tottenham Hotspur, who beat City in the Premier League today, knocked them out thanks to a goal from forward Fernando Llorente, and went on to reach the final.

“That is why I will be judged, if we don’t win it in my final period here, that I will be a failure here. I know that.”

The season prior, Liverpool knocked Pep’s side out at the quarter-final stage, while in the ex-Barcelona manager’s first season at the club, a vibrant young Monaco side, featuring an emerging Kylian Mbappé, undid them in the round of 16.

City’s next task in Europe’s premier competition comes in the form of Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the ties taking place February 26 and March 17.