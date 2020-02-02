Peter Crouch lands late night BBC talk show

Peter Crouch has always been an entertainer. From his robot dance celebrations in the World Cup, to the hugely popular BBC podcast, despite being a millionaire football star, Crouchy has always really been a man of the people.

So popular has his podcast been, in fact, that his bosses at the BBC have given him a one-year rolling contract to be the host of a new late night talk show, set up to emulate the success of James Corden’s The Late Late Show in the United States.

Hard at work sending out these podcast ambassador packs. Chris and Tom said they were too busy ? #passthepod pic.twitter.com/WrN1FnFwqE — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 4, 2019

The Sun report that the ex Tottenham, Liverpool, and Stoke star will have his own show in the style of Jonathan Ross and Graham Norton, and global mega-stars Harry Styles, David Beckham, and Jack Whitehall are already being lined up as guests.

The former forward retired from his playing career last year, and it didn’t take long for his hugely popular media personality to be snapped up by production company Fulwell 73, who also count James Corden as a client.

Crouchy will even have his own in-house band, and the first episodes will come out in June, featured around Euro 2020.