Alan Shearer hailed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performance against Southampton.

The Reds skipper has been in fine form this season and produced another impressive display against the Saints at Anfield. Henderson found the net to double Liverpool’s lead before assisting Mohamed Salah’s first of two goals. Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually thrashed Southampton 4-0 to take a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Shearer hailed Henderson for his performances and said that the Liverpool captain deserves to be win the Player of the Year award. As quoted by Mirror, the Premier League legend told on BBC Match of the Day: “I believe that if the season was to end tomorrow he would be my Player of the season. Absolutely no doubt about it. I think he was magnificent again today. The way he drove Liverpool forward, the way he kept everything moving, his attitude, his work-rate both attacking and defensively, starting moves off, can he pass it forward? Yes he can.

“He gets his reward (of his goal) because of his hard work. I thought he was magnificent, as he has been all season. What a season he’s having, absolutely incredible. Player of the season, definitely. When you look at some of their performances, how special Liverpool have been, whether it’s the goalkeeper, Van Dijk, or the front three, he for me has been the driving force. He’s been superb.”

Henderson whose exploits often went unnoticed is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Not long back, his selection in Liverpool’s starting lineup was questioned but the England international has silenced his critics through a string of terrific performances.

So far, Henderson has three goals and as many assists this season and given his current form, there’s a good chance those numbers can improve.

As far as the PFA Player of the Year is concerned, there are many players who are in contention for the award but of the 29-year-old can maintain his consistency, he could find a place in the PFA Team of the Year at least.