Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is having a good time out on loan at Swansea City right now, and he also enjoyed an amusing moment with the referee in yesterday’s game against Preston.

Watch below as Brewster jokingly tweets about the incident, comparing himself to Mike Dean with this flamboyant showing of the yellow card to the match official, who’d presumably dropped it.

Coming through with the Mike Dean energy https://t.co/AQ2fkkMT4C — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) February 2, 2020

Brewster also scored in the game against Preston, and Liverpool fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on how he’s getting on in the Championship.

Most probably weren’t expecting him to add this kind of refereeing ability to his CV though!