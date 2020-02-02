Video: Robbie Savage hilariously winds up the ANGRIEST Man City fan ever with big Liverpool claim

You have to admire Robbie Savage’s patience here as he enjoys winding up the angriest Manchester City fan ever.

Watch below as the Welsh pundit absolutely relishes hammering home that this Liverpool side is better than the City team that finished on 100 points in 2017/18.

“Get over it Gary, your 2?2? points behind one of the greatest teams EVER – and you’re on about VAR!”@RobbieSavage8 shuts down this #MCFC fan who says the only reason #LFC are going to win the league is because the technology is in their favour… Strap yourself in ?#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/IzCCTp9Irl — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 2, 2020

Statman Gaz, as he calls himself, can’t handle this at all and questions if Savage is really a neutral pundit or a secret Liverpool fan.

Reds supporters will absolutely love seeing how wound up City fans are getting, with this weekend’s results putting LFC a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the table.