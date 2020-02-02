Cristiano Ronaldo has matched Juventus legend David Trezeguet’s record of scoring in nine successive Serie A fixtures, as mentioned by BBC Sport.

Ronaldo has gone about his business at Juventus with his trademark swagger and authority since his move from Real Madrid in 2018.

As BBC Sport states, Ronaldo has become the first player since Trezeguet to score in nine consecutive Serie A games, matching the record held by the French striker for the past fifteen years.

The statistics reveal just how colossal Ronaldo has been for Juventus. He has been pivotal to Juventus’ cause scoring 50 goals in 70 games for the Turin club and in his current scoring form, he has managed ten goals in the last six games.

The Portuguese star continues to break records in Italy and shows no signs of stopping despite his advancing age.

Ronaldo scored two penalties against Fiorentina as Juventus went on to beat their opposition 3-0 in today’s clash in Serie A. The win means that the Old Lady are now six points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table as they chase a ninth title in a row.