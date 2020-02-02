Video: Son Heung-min’s powerful finish makes it Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City

Son Heung-min has made it 2-0 to Tottenham against Manchester City in today’s big game in the Premier League.

Watch below as the South Korea international fires in a powerful effort to double Spurs’ lead, following a similarly fine debut goal from January signing Steven Bergwijn.

Son has a decent scoring record against City and Tottenham fans will surely be confident now that their side is heading for the three points this evening.

Both Spurs goals have been fine finishes, with City guilty of missing some great opportunities, most notably an open goal sitter from Ilkay Gundogan.