Manchester City are known for many things in the era of Pep Guardiola. Incredible passing moves, smashing records to oblivion, … and tactical fouling, of course.

Time and time again we’ve seen the likes of Fernandinho take out breaking opposition players with a cheeky bodycheck in the middle of the park before the move could become dangerous.

But against Tottenham Hotspur, the strategy finally caught up with the reigning champions, as left back Oleksandr Zinchenko was given a red card for doing just that.

Zinchenko Red Card ?? pic.twitter.com/3ym1HcJy7h — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 2, 2020

Zinchenko picks up a 2nd yellow… THAT’S A RED, CITY ONE MAN DOWN?????#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/w6Y6PCwzlc — Yuv? (@YaBoiYuv) February 2, 2020

Who knew Harry Winks could run that fast to put such a fear into the City defence?

The move started from a Manchester City corner kick too, which must go down as one of the worst set pieces Guardiola’s team have ever taken, given that the home side scored two goals very shortly after City went down to ten men.