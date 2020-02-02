Video: “Don’t be a f***ing d***head”: Watch Sean Dyche hilariously blast Burnley star during Arsenal draw

Without a doubt, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has one of the fiercest voices in football management.

Such a deep, gravelly, raspy voice is one that commands respect immediately, so it’s no wonder his players are so committed to his methods and his side has enjoyed so much success in recent years, compared with their limited resources.

He is a man you wouldn’t like to get on the wrong side of, and you can easily imagine him tearing into one of his players if they defy his orders.

In their match against Arsenal, Dyche didn’t like something his forward Chris Wood, who is enjoying a brilliant season with ten goals so far this campaign, did, and let his feelings be known in no uncertain terms.

“CHRISSSS, CHRIS, DON’T BE A FUCKING DICKHEAD. FUCKING HELL, CHRIS” – Sean Dyche ? pic.twitter.com/RcJHSroqy3 — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) February 2, 2020

The message from the sideline was: “Chris, don’t be a f**king d***head. F**king hell, Chris.”

What would you do if you were shouted those orders? Well, not be a fucking dickhead, for sure…

Burnley, who are in 11th place and level on points with Arsenal, drew 0-0 with the Gunners in the lunch time Sunday kick off in the Premier League.