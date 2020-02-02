Neymar was shocked after he was booked for simply performing a skill during yesterday’s match against Montpellier.

During the 38th minute of the game, the 27-year-old attempted a rainbow flick and soon after that, referee Jerome Brisard reached his pocket and showed him a yellow car. Neymar was disappointed with the decision and in this video uploaded on Twitter, he can be seen telling the referee: “I am playing football”.

Neymar Jr to the referee – “I am playing football” ???????? pic.twitter.com/l5AdmVCgp1 — Seleção Brasil ?? (@Brazil_TeamNews) February 2, 2020

Even after the game, the 27-year-old posted a picture of Instagram with the caption: “I just play football”.

View this post on Instagram I just play football ??????? A post shared by ene10ta Érre ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Feb 1, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

PSG eventually thrashed nine-men Montpellier 5-0 thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa while Daniel Congre scored an own goal.

PSG are now 13 points ahead of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Their next match is against Nantes on Tuesday.