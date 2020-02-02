New Watford signing Joao Pedro is currently dating 15-year-old Brazilian TV star Mel Maia, according to reports.

The Sao Paulo born 18-year-old made his big move to Watford at the beginning of the January transfer window and has been adjusting and settling into life in the UK, though his controversial relationship status has got things off to a bit of a rocky start.

Brazilian TV star Mel Maia, Pedro’s girlfriend, visited the UK to meet up with her boyfriend this past week. The couple spent time together and the Watford signing took to Instagram to upload a picture of them kissing.

The legal age of consent is 14 in Brazil while it is 16 in the UK. The difference in the legality of consent between Brazil and the UK is being dealt with by the couple from Brazil.

A spokesperson for Watford said: “Both Joao and his girlfriend are acutely aware of both the legality and cultural differences between the UK and Brazil. She has flown back to Brazil, will remain resident there and has no intention of returning to England until after her 16th birthday.”

The couple took the picture by the Southwark Bridge in London and have been together since September of last year.

Speaking to Watford’s official website Joao Pedro described his move to Watford as a “dream” saying, “I feel motivated.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League and now that I’m here I just have to make it happen.”