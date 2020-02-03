Real Madrid reportedly have an agreement with Fabian Ruiz over a move this summer, but Barcelona could yet ruin their transfer plans due to a crucial reason.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Partenopei since joining from Real Betis in 2018, and has gone on to make 67 appearances for the club.

With his technical quality, vision and passing ability, he is undoubtedly a classy midfield option who can make things tick in that department, and so it would arguably make sense for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to be interested as he would suit their style of play.

According to Sport, he is said to have an agreement with Madrid over a move this summer, but that may no longer be enough for Los Blancos as Quique Setien’s appointment as Barcelona boss could now see him lean towards a move to the Nou Camp instead.

It’s suggested that could be a crucial factor and advantage for the Catalan giants if they opt to try and hijack any potential move to their old rivals, and so time will tell if Setien’s influence will have an impact on Ruiz’s future this summer.

The pair worked together at Betis and that’s ultimately where the Spaniard excelled to earn his move to Napoli, and so a reunion could be a priority for him if he does leave Italy this summer.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the report above would suggest that Real Madrid may now have cause for concern over their plans to sign Ruiz ahead of next season, with Barcelona now potentially back in the hunt.

In the more immediate future, the two sides will continue to battle it out for the La Liga title this season, with Real Madrid holding a three-point advantage after 22 games.