Former Man Utd striker Robin van Persie believes that his old club should target Edinson Cavani in the summer transfer window.

Goals have been a problem for the Red Devils so far this season, as they’ve managed just 36 of them in 25 Premier League games.

That gives them the second lowest tally of the top seven sides in the standings, and with top goalscorer Marcus Rashford ruled out after suffering a back injury, it could further enforce the point that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to add more firepower.

It comes after the club decided to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave last summer, with the latter set to return from his loan spell at the end of the season.

In turn, it remains to be seen if any further additions are made aside from that, but Van Persie has offered his advice to Man Utd in a Q&A on Twitter, and as seen below, the Dutchman is adamant that Cavani should be on their radar.

The 32-year-old has scored a whopping 351 goals in 578 appearances across his professional career, enjoying prolific stints with the likes of Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

While some may point to his age as being problematic, he still has plenty of quality and experience to offer at this stage of his career while his current PSG contract is set to expire in June.

With that in mind, a free transfer swoop for the Uruguayan stalwart would surely be a sensible move, not only to add another proven option up top, but also to help the likes of Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood develop their respective games and learn from him.

Further, he could help take the pressure off their shoulders, and so it seems as though Van Persie has offered some very useful advice to Man Utd. Whether or not they choose to listen to him this summer though remains to be seen…