Chelsea manager Frank Lampard may reportedly not use goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga again this season after his dip in form.

In fact, Kepa may well never get on the pitch for the Blues again as Lampard has asked the Chelsea board for a new signing in goal this summer, according to Spanish source Cope.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper got off to a decent start at Stamford Bridge last season but his future at the club now looks in major doubt.

Lampard dropped Kepa from his starting XI against Leicester City, with veteran backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero brought in instead.

Cope suggest Lampard is prepared not to use Kepa again as he wants a replacement in the transfer market, and the report adds how this might affect the Spanish national team at Euro 2020 this summer.

Kepa had started to establish himself as first choice in goal for his country, with David de Gea’s form for Manchester United also taking a bit of a hit last season.

However, Cope suggest this latest development could mean De Gea’s chances of becoming Spain’s number one again have been given a real boost.

Man Utd fans will hope this can perhaps lift De Gea’s confidence and give him a reason to up his game between now and the end of the season.