Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has responded to the club’s rumoured interest in Edinson Cavani which failed to materialise in the January transfer window.

The Blues were linked with Cavani and other big-name strikers in January, with Frank Lampard short of options up front due to becoming overly reliant on youngster Abraham so far this season.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not had much of a look-in this season, but it looks like Lampard will have to make do with the options he has now until the end of the campaign.

Just before the end of the January transfer window, the Daily Star claimed Lampard was urging Chelsea to make a late bid for Cavani, but the Uruguay international ended up staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking about the possible addition of another centre-forward, Abraham admits he would have liked the chance to work with an experienced name like Cavani and learn from him.

“The players we were talking about coming like Cavani and other top-class strikers have been around in the game for many years,” Abraham is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I can learn off and steal his ideas to add to my own.

“It didn’t happen but it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be the best I can.”