Liverpool pair Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana have been tipped to move on this summer by respected journalist Melissa Reddy.

The Reds duo have had limited roles at Anfield for some time, with Lallana failing to make more than 16 appearances in each of the last two campaigns, albeit he has been more involved this year but still in a bit-part role.

As for Clyne, he has yet to feature this season at all as similarly to Lallana, he has struggled with injuries during his time as a Liverpool player, while he was also shipped out on loan last season.

Further, both players will see their current contracts expire this summer, and it seems as though they won’t be signing new deals.

As per Reddy in her column for the Independent, as re-reported by Read Liverpool, it’s suggested that the pair are expected to leave Merseyside this summer as Jurgen Klopp may look to freshen a few things up in his squad.

Liverpool are well on course to win the Premier League title this season as well as other silverware, and so to continue to build on that success with a long-term picture in mind, it may be worth trimming the squad where possible this summer and adding new faces to offer a more reliable presence in the group.

It’s added in the report above that they are likely to be the only two players who will move on, while it could be a ‘quiet summer’ at Anfield although various marquee names are mentioned as possible targets including the likes of Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe.