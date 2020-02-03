Robin van Persie held an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter on Monday and the former Arsenal and Man Utd hero revealed his favourite Premier League moment of all time.

The 36-year-old enjoyed memorable stints with both the Gunners and Red Devils, scoring goals and winning trophies in the process.

For Arsenal, he managed 132 goals in 278 games while winning an FA Cup, and he added a Premier League title to his collection while with Man Utd as he scored at a prolific rate at Old Trafford with 58 goals in 105 outings.

In turn, there will no doubt be plenty of incredible moments that he can take away from his respective stints in north London and Manchester, but he has now revealed which was his favourite.

As seen in his tweet below, it’s the Premier League triumph which is unsurprisingly his favourite moment, as that was undoubtedly a huge relief for him at that stage of his career to land a major trophy and ultimately justified and rewarded him for his switch to Utd as he delivered their ultimate objective.

Van Persie’s goals that season were undoubtedly a decisive factor for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, and to be part of such an historic moment as they won their 20th league title has clearly remained close to his heart.