Gary Neville hints he’ll step away from Sky Sports duties for weekend if Liverpool win title

Gary Neville has suggested that he’ll be happy to take a weekend off from Sky Sports commentary when or if Liverpool should win the Premier League title.

It comes after a Liverpool fan made a request to Sky Sports on Twitter as seen below, asking if both Neville and Martin Tyler could be left off commentary duty as they’re adamant their disappointment would be noticeable and would perhaps ruin the occasion.

In fairness, their professionalism would surely not allow that to happen while it just makes more sense to have the likes of Jamie Carragher in a major role that weekend anyway.

However, as seen in his tweet below, Neville has seemingly dropped a big hint that he will be happy to step aside from his Sky Sports duties for one weekend and not be in the co-commentary seat when Liverpool eventually wrap up the title.

The Merseyside giants are a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the table with just 13 games to go, and so it seems like only a matter of time before they take the crown from rivals Manchester City.

Given his allegiance and ties with Man Utd, it won’t be a great day for Neville, and so it looks as though he’s more than ok to be left off the Sky Sports commentary team for that particular day.

Time will tell if Sky Sports actually make that decision or not…