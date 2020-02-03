Pep Guardiola locks Manchester City players in dressing room following Spurs defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly locked his players in the dressing room for over forty minutes after their 2-0 loss to Spurs yesterday.

City squandered a number of chances in the game, including an Ilkay Gundogan penalty which was saved by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the first half.

To add to their woes, Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a frantic game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Man City lost to two goals from Spurs stars Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min despite having the majority of possession and taking 18 shots at the Tottenham goal.

Guardiola finally emerged from the dressing room forty-five minutes after the game and reportedly could face a fine from the Premier League, as per the Liverpool Echo.

When asked as to what he said to his players in the dressing room, Guardiola replied saying: “How proud I am of them, but it’s not enough. I like to see my players playing that way”, according to the Liverpool Echo.

City are now 22 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool after suffering what was their 6th defeat of the season.