Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has spoken out regarding his treatment by the Catalan club.

Rakitic has struggled for playing time at Barcelona recently, and was the subject of a January transfer window approach from Manchester United, as per reports from ESPN.

Speaking to Sport, Rakitic has spoken out about his struggles at the Nou Camp, saying: “I’ve been through some bad times, but it’s now in the past.

“I can say very clearly that things have happened that I have not liked. I have not deserved some of the behaviour (towards me).”

Speaking about a possible transfer, Rakitic replied saying, “You (the media) also know how things are, but it’s not the moment to open this issue again, but of course I have planned to leave because it’s been a complicated time.”

“Now I want to turn the page and work hard to help the team in the decisive moment of the season.” he added.

According to ESPN, United approached Barcelona with an inquiry about the availability of Rakitic in the January transfer window. However, a transfer did not materialise, though the Red Devils ended up making a similar signing in the form of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Croatian midfielder has been on the periphery of the Catalan club’s plans and has started for Barcelona in only eight games in La Liga with eight appearances as a substitute. While in the UEFA Champions League he has started only twice with two appearances as a substitute.

The 31-year-old could do well to leave the club in the summer in search of more first-team football, and one imagines there could still be room for him at Man Utd due to the unconvincing form of players like Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira in midfield.