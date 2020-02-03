Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has sent a clear message about the Premier League title race after his side’s 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs earned a big win over City thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min, with the result cementing Liverpool’s 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after they beat Southampton on Saturday.

In truth, the title race has looked over for some time now, but Mourinho spoke after yesterday’s game to more or less confirm he thinks the title is heading to Anfield this season.

“It was a good weekend,” Mourinho said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “We got two points to Arsenal, to Chelsea, to Leicester, to Wolves, we didn’t lose points to Sheffield (United) – it is good for us.

“Obviously, against the champions, still the champions. A fantastic team, even if they are going to lose the title.”

The Portuguese tactician has won a fair few league titles himself in his time, so you can imagine he knows when a title race is over and when it isn’t.

Many Liverpool fans still won’t be getting their hopes up as they look to end a painful 30-year wait to finally be crowned champions of England again, but it seems pretty much everyone else thinks this is now a foregone conclusion.