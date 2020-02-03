Bournemouth forward Joshua King was reportedly left frustrated with Manchester United following their late bid to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils ended up opting for the loan signing of Odion Ighalo, and The Athletic claim King feels he was used by Man Utd and annoyed that they didn’t follow up their interest more strongly as he was prepared to move to Old Trafford.

The Norway international had a spell at United as a youngster and it makes sense that he might’ve been keen to return to the club for a second spell.

King has been an important player for Bournemouth and Eddie Howe will no doubt be glad to have kept hold of him.

The Athletic report that King’s mood is now good, but it does seem the United transfer saga irked him a little.

This is perhaps yet another sign of how disorganised MUFC now are in the transfer market after a difficult few years of poor signings and some long drawn-out sagas that amount to nothing.